Electroneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $648,329.65 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.76 million and $648,329.65 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005330 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,764,519 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.