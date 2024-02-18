Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.61

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.61 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 141.73 ($1.79). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.77), with a volume of 1,155,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £822.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,281.64). 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

