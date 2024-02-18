Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $580.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $547.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $512.63 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.75 and its 200-day moving average is $466.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.