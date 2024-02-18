Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,068,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $24.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $782.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The firm has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $636.56 and a 200-day moving average of $591.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

