Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded up $24.28 on Friday, reaching $782.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $636.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

