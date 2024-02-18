Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average is $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

