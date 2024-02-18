Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.87. 3,223,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,557. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

