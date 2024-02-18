Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,021,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ENPH opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
