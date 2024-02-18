Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Entegris by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

