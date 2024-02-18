Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 223,861 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223,861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Crown Castle worth $165,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

CCI stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

