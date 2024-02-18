Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Novartis worth $208,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

