Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $204,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $397.80 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.