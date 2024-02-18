Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $182.36 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,336,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $182,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

