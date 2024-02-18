Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $186.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Amphenol worth $186,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

