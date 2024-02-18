Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $197.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $197,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $109.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.