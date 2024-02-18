Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $203.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $203,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

