Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $210.69 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 16.22% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $210,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

