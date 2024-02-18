Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $246.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $246,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

