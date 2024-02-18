Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PSX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
