Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 182,341 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 182,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of General Dynamics worth $194,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $271.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day moving average is $241.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

