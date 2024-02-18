Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $240,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

