Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 164,281 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $172,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 287,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,839,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,671,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

