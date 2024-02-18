Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 215,581 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,738,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $161,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

