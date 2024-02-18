Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 598,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $179,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,021,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $47.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

