Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.