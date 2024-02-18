Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 102,117 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 47.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

