Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

