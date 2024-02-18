Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

