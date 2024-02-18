Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $6.35 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 54.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.4% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

