Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $7.26 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

