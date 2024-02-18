Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $7.67 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

3M stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

