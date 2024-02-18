Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $7.86 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

