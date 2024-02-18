Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $8.14 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.