Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $8.40 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGK opened at $279.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.