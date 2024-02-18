Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

