EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $10.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.27. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.54.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $181,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

