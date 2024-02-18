EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.34 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

EPAM stock opened at $311.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $341.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.27.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.54.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,607,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.