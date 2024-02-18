Ergo (ERG) Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $109.79 million and approximately $611,030.23 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,780.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00519136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00135962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00235941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00148751 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,451,472 coins and its circulating supply is 73,451,292 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

