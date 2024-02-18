Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $341.60 billion and $19.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,842.72 or 0.05481637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00077636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,454 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

