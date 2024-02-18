EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 6,664 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $62,441.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,279,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 6,664 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $62,441.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,279,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,013.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,144 shares of company stock valued at $792,038 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

