Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

