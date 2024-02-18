Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.