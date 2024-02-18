Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Fastly Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE FSLY opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

