FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of FGEN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
