FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,380 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,014,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 938,042 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

