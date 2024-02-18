Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,964,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.08. 1,210,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,777. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

