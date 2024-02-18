Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.88 and traded as high as C$7.66. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 334,397 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.53 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

