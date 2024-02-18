Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $252.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

