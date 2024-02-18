Financial Survey: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $16.10 million 6.65 -$132.18 million $0.07 60.71 Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund $3.43 million 32.76 N/A N/A N/A

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuRo Capital.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81% Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SuRo Capital pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Intermediate Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund was formed on September 18, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

