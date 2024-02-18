First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.65. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.34.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

