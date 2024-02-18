Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $3.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fisker

Fisker Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

NYSE FSR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. Fisker has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.